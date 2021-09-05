Alex Murdaugh, dad and husband of murder victims, shot in head in Hampton Co., lawyer says
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Hampton lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and younger son were shot to death in June, was shot Saturday afternoon on a rural road in Hampton County. Murdaugh, 53, was shot in the head on Salkehatchie Road and is recovering in a hospital, according to his lawyer Jim Griffin. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Murdaugh was shot.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0