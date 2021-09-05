CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Police seek information on runaway teen

By Denise Civiletti
Riverhead Police are asking the public’s help to locate a teen missing from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River. Police said Kiaralyn Delgado, 15, left the Little Flower campus on North Wading River Road at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday without permission. She was last seen leaving the campus with a male in a white 2015 Honda Accord, NY plate number HZS3175, police said. Her destination was unknown but police said she may be in the Brooklyn area. In the past, she has been located in the Patchogue area, police said.

