If you are noticing that your Internet speeds have been slowing down, then it is possible that your ISP is throttling the connection. Throttling can happen for a variety of reasons, but one of the most common examples is when an ISP has reached its bandwidth limit and must slow down certain websites in order to provide everyone with fair access to the Internet. If you're constantly thinking, am I being throttled, then you must read this article till the end to know all the details.