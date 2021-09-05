CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Guinea World Cup qualifier off after political crisis

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JItqs_0bnNbYgj00

Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco has been postponed after a Guinean army colonel seized control of state television and said the government had been dissolved on Sunday,

The West African nation was due to host Morocco in the capital of Conakry on Monday. No new date has been set for the fixture.

The Confederation of African Football said the postponement was “to ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials.”

There were hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday in developments that bore all the hallmarks of a coup d’etat.

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF,” the governing bodies said in a statement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
108K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Guinean Army#West African#Conakry#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Is Chile vs Brazil on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Brazil will attempt to make it seven wins from seven in World Cup qualifying when they head to Chile.Tite’s Copa America finalists are top of the group and look set to comfortably reach Qatar 2022, though they will want to show a strength in depth this week if they are forced to play without their Premier League stars, as is currently set to be the case.Chile have work to do to ensure they finish in the top four in Conmebol qualifying - or at least in fifth, which is a play-off spot - as they have won just one of...
UEFASkySports

World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers: Schedule, group stage, play-off format, finals

The road to Qatar 2022 for European nations is up and running with UEFA's 55 member associations embarking on their qualifying campaign to reach the finals next year. England, one of the top seeds, will be pleased with the group they have been handed, with Poland and Hungary the highest ranked of their opponents, while Wales will also have to get past Belgium and Czech Republic to qualify for the 2022 showpiece.
MLSNBC Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule

The USMNT’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins this week, with the full schedule of CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below. Most notably, USMNT – Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7), in a yet-to-be-determined location. We’re guessing that one will be played somewhere in the northern half of the United States, perhaps where snow is a possibility in mid-November.
UEFApunditarena.com

Ireland v Azerbaijan: TV channel details & kick-off time for World Cup qualifier

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Azerbaijan on Saturday. Three days on from a heartbreaking defeat to Portugal, the Republic of Ireland face Azerbaijan and you will find all the information you need below, including the TV channel and kick-off time.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund internationals: Haaland and Malen face off in the World Cup Qualifiers

Borussia Dortmund strikers Donyell Malen and Erling Haaland faced off in a World Cup qualifier as Norway and the Netherlands played out a 1-1 draw. The first international break of the new season is in full swing, and Borussia Dortmund stars were on duty with their respective countries national teams on Wednesday. Two of Dortmund’s main men up top faced off as Norway took on the Netherlands in a fast paced game that ended in a 1-1 draw. It was a chance for both strikers to show off their prowess in front of goal, and Haaland took the initiative early on.
FIFASporting News

Attempted coup sees World Cup qualifier in Africa called off

FIFA has announced that it has taken the decision to postponed the World Cup qualifier between Guinea and Morocco due to the uncertain political situation of the host country. The fixture was due to take place on September 6, but no date has been slated for the potential rearranged fixture.
FIFAvavel.com

Burkina Faso vs Algeria LIVE: Score Updates (1-1)

28' Kabore receives on the right, invades the area and searches for the goal line, as he runs out of angle, he raises in the area, but no one diverts it into the goal. He kicks the advertising sign, regretting the wasted chance. 4:38 PM17 minutes ago. GOAL! GOAL! GOAL!...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

West African Regional Bloc Suspends Guinea After Coup

CONAKRY (Reuters) -West Africa's main political and economic bloc suspended Guinea's membership on Wednesday following a weekend military coup that ousted President Alpha Conde and dealt the latest in a flurry of setbacks to democracy in the region. During a virtual summit, leaders from the 15-member Economic Community of West...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Uganda charges lawmakers allied to opposition leader with murder

KAMPALA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ugandan prosecutors on Tuesday charged two lawmakers allied to opposition leader Bobi Wine with the murder of three people, following a spate of unsolved killings that have stoked widespread public alarm. Wine's opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) dismissed the prosecution of the two MPs, Muhammad...
Politicscitizentruth.org

Rwanda’s Military Is the French Proxy on African Soil

On July 9, 2021, the government of Rwanda said that it had deployed 1,000 troops to Mozambique to battle al-Shabaab fighters, who had seized the northern province of Cabo Delgado. A month later, on August 8, Rwandan troops captured the port city of Mocímboa da Praia, where just off the coast sits a massive natural gas concession held by the French energy company TotalEnergies SE and the U.S. energy company ExxonMobil. These new developments in the region led to the African Development Bank’s President M. Akinwumi Adesina announcing on August 27 that TotalEnergies SE will restart the Cabo Delgado liquefied natural gas project by the end of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy