2012 to 2018 Saw Increase in Opioid-Linked Cardiac Arrest

physiciansweekly.com
 8 days ago

FRIDAY, Sept. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of opioid-associated cardiac arrest increased significantly from 2012 to 2018, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021: The Digital Experience, held virtually from Aug. 27 to 30. Senada S. Malik, M.P.H., from the University of...

www.physiciansweekly.com

