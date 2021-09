MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a quiet start across South Florida with plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 70s. In the afternoon, highs soar to the low 90s before the rain rolls in. Scattered storms will likely last through the evening with the potential for some heavy downpours. Localized flooding will be possible due to the wet weather later on and also due to the fact that the ground is already saturated from all the recent rain the past few days. Higher than normal King Tides begin on Thursday and last through Saturday, September 11th. Coastal saltwater flooding will be...