CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $314,900

madison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful, updated ranch home on mature 1/2 acre in peaceful, rural subdivision. Easy access to Hwy 14 & quick commute to Madison. Bamboo floors in sunny living room w/large bay window. Updated kitchen with beautiful solid wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. The dining room has patio doors out to the large deck. Huge play house built around a large tree, nice storage shed and large, fenced garden in the backyard. Lots of space to entertain in the finished, exposed lower level with ample windows and full bath. The den/office could easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. Huge storage room & built in wood shelving in the office. Newer windows in all of the bedrooms and finished basement area! New full bathroom in basement. Offers reviewed as they come.

madison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Madison, WI
Business
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
State
Oregon State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Oregon Business
City
Oregon, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Windows#Bay Window#Solid Wood#Bedroom Home#Hwy 14
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy