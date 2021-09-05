A true place I can pull toward: Making music, making magic during quarantine

Not just making up the numbers, diversity clauses are the DJ booking contract stipulations making nightlife a safer and fairer place. In 2016, South Africa’s Minister for Sport, Fikile Mbalula, imposed new racial quotas on the country’s major sporting federations. At the time, despite the fact that white South Africans accounted for less than 10% of the population, their sports teams were overwhelmingly white, leading Mbalula to announce that the national rugby, netball, athletics and cricket teams would be prohibited from entering international tournaments until they recruited more Black players. Some rugby fans felt this was an insult to the sport, explains South African creative and artist Montle Moorosi, to recruit players based on race over supposed meritocracy. But the new players weren’t recruited just because they were Black, they were recruited because of their talent. And it worked, says Moorosi, “because South Africa now has two World Cup titles underneath its belt, and Siya Kolisi could play a Boiler Room set on his iPhone if he wanted to.”