Survive the Game Trailer Throws Bruce Willis Into a Drug-Drenched Crime Thriller

There’s nothing like using a celebrity’s face for a little bit of upselling during a commercial, but one can only hope that Megafon managed to get some type of permission before doing such a thing. Obviously this isn’t the first time that an American celebrity has been used to promote a product outside of the US, but so long as everything’s on the up and up it’s usually not a big deal. When Deepfake is involved however it might be something that might be kind of dicey unless, once again, people are willing to pay for such things as likeness rights. There are issues to think about with Deepfake no matter how interesting it might be since it’s fair to think that a celebrity might not be too happy if they see their face being used for something they didn’t sign off on or get paid to do. Just imagine a company making money on your likeness and not sharing a single cent with you, or even giving recognition. A lot of people might argue that a lot of celebrities don’t really need the money, I’d be one of them, but the fact is that getting paid for being used in one way or another is still the best way to go.