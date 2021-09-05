Shang Chi Fight Clip Reveals Black Widow and Iron Man 3 Connections
A newly released Special Look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is jam-packed with several surprising cameos, and one of them happens to be from Marvel's Black Widow. Titled "These are low level Fights", the Special Look video was recently posted on Marvel's Youtube channel and features multiple time World Wushu Champion, Jade Xu. The Chinese-born martial artist was a part of Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow - among the several brainwashed widows rescued at the end of the film.movieweb.com
