CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang Chi Fight Clip Reveals Black Widow and Iron Man 3 Connections

By Mudit Chhikara
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly released Special Look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is jam-packed with several surprising cameos, and one of them happens to be from Marvel's Black Widow. Titled "These are low level Fights", the Special Look video was recently posted on Marvel's Youtube channel and features multiple time World Wushu Champion, Jade Xu. The Chinese-born martial artist was a part of Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow - among the several brainwashed widows rescued at the end of the film.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Jade Xu
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Man 3#Widows#Marvel S Black Widow#Chinese#Black Widow Watch Party#Mcu#The Ten Rings#Comicbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
EntertainmentMovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland is in Disbelief After Trailer Breaks Avengers: Endgame Record

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom showed its collective force when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally unveiled its long-awaited trailer and to say that it broke the internet is an absolute understatement. Unsurprisingly, the trailer for the upcoming third joint venture between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures shattered a previous record held by one of the biggest films of all time Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
TV & VideosMovieWeb

True Lies TV Pilot Puts Shameless Star Steve Howey in the Arnold Schwarzenegger Role

Steve Howey has taken the lead in the True Lies TV show, with a CBS drama pilot based on the James Cameron action movie of the same name. The Shameless star will reportedly play Harry, the role played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original movie. Per Variety, this incarnation of Harry is described as a "benign, play-it-safe, seemingly risk-averse computer salesman and devoted family man, married with two kids. But in reality, Harry is an undercover operative, a first-class spy working for a covert U.S. Intelligence organization."
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Is a Bland ‘Black Panther’ Retread

Like Black Panther, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a representational pioneer—in this case, it’s the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry (and the rare slam-bang studio extravaganza) to feature an Asian lead. Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing it has in common with Ryan Coogler’s 2018 superhero effort. A stew of dead parents, childhood trauma, lush and secret magical worlds, ancient armies, quasi-sympathetic villains, and an upright hero who must embrace his noble birthright over the course of an adventure in which he’s surrounded by formidable female warriors, Destin Daniel Cretton’s film follows its predecessor’s template to an enervating degree—a somewhat apt scenario, given the constant lip service it pays to the importance of legacy.
MoviesMovieWeb

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Wanted $100M When Black Widow Shifted to Disney+ Streaming

New details have emerged regarding Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney. According to The Wall Street Journal, Scarlett Johansson asked to be paid for Black Widow, whatever she would have made in the pre-pandemic era for the film. In her case, it was $100 million. As stated in the "breach of contract" lawsuit Johansson filed against Disney, the decision to release Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and Disney+ affected the film's box office. And since Johansson was supposed to receive a percentage of the net profits, she got paid a lot less than she would have had Black Widow only released in theaters.
MoviesMovieWeb

HBO Max Censors The Evil Dead Poster and Horror Fans Have Started to Notice

The Evil Dead trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max, but with their arrival comes an updated poster for the original movie. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movies starred Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, an everyman who evolves into a badass Deadite slayer complete with a chainsaw for a hand. It all began with the original movie, The Evil Dead, which first hit theaters way back in 1981.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Iron Man 3’ Star Guy Pearce Reveals If He Was Approached For ‘Shang-Chi’

Iron Man 3 star Guy Pearce revealed if he was approached for a return in Shang-Chi. Marvel Studios’ newest film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe narrative by introducing the real Mandarin (Tony Leung). The iconic villain was first “introduced” in Shane Black’s Iron Man 3, in which it was revealed that actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) was portraying a terrorist while Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) was the real villain pulling the strings.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi’s Major MCU Cameos Revealed

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally debuted in theaters this past weekend, bringing the next chapter in the saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life. The blockbuster already had the ambitious task of introducing Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and those in his orbit to general audiences, all while further showcasing the status quo of a post-Avengers: Endgame world. The series' promotional material had already hinted that Shang-Chi and his supporting cast would not be alone in that effort, with cameos from Doctor Strange's Wong (Benedict Wong) and The Incredible Hulk's Abomination (Tim Roth) in the film's tournament sequence. But as those who have seen the film know, the MCU cameos don't end there. Obviously, spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below! Only look if you want to know!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Reveals How He Trained To Become A Superhero

It takes a lot of work to become a superhero…especially when shirtless scenes seem to be contractual. Any star who takes on a role in a comic book adaptation often spends months preparing physically, carving out the abs and physique necessary to headline such a major studio blockbuster. For Simu...
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Gives Carnage Savage New Powers Not Seen in the Marvel Comics

Spider-Man villain Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage is considered to be one of the Marvel hero's most terrifying, most formidable bad guys in his extensive rogue's gallery, and with good reason. Well, Sony have decided to make him even worse in the upcoming Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with production having further weaponized the villainous extra-terrestrial psychopath for our entertainment. VFX supervisor Sheena Duggal explains Carnage's new powers, and why this make him even more of a nightmare for Eddie Brock...
ComicsMovieWeb

Black Panther 2 Leak Brings a New Romantic Interest to Wakanda from the Marvel Comics

A new leak has come to the surface for the fictitious land of Wakanda, and it's a good one. While production of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever﻿ started in June, we know very little about the plot itself. What we do know of the plot is scarce indeed, but future Ironheart, Riri Williams is set to be involved in the events of ﻿Wakanda Forever. Additionally, a new leak, courtesy of ﻿Murphy's Multiverse﻿, indicates that ﻿﻿famed captain of Dora ﻿Milaje, Aneka, will be joining the mix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy