"My Skin Is Darker Than Your Skin, Mumma"

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorism can influence confidence and self-esteem, particularly for dark-skinned girls. It’s helpful for parents to have conversations about skin color with their children from an early age. Parents should use different tactics depending on their child’s age. “Mumma, look at my hand," my daughter said the other day. "My skin...

#Skin Color#Skin Pigmentation#Skin Tone#Dark Skin#Skin Cancer#British#Indians
