"My Skin Is Darker Than Your Skin, Mumma"

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that retinol and I have a tricky relationship, where one tests the other more than the other. (I'll let you guess.) But as someone who has somehow found herself navigating her late 20s, retinol (a form of vitamin A) is one of those catch-all ingredients I find myself being increasingly drawn toward. With regular use, this dermatologist-approved ingredient tackles a vast range of skin issues, including texture, tone, fine lines, acne, and hyperpigmentation. But because it's shrouded in a lot of scientific terms and myths, I've hesitated to make retinol or, rather, retinoids (more on that later) part of my daily routine. That is, until I discovered Glossier's brand-spanking-new Universal Pro-Retinol.