Canadiens won't match offer sheet, Jesperi Kotkaniemi joins Hurricanes

By Stu Cowan
wiartonecho.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesperi Kotkaniemi is officially a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced Saturday afternoon that he wouldn’t match the one-year, US$6.1-million offer sheet Kotkaniemi signed with the Hurricanes last Saturday. The Canadiens had a week to either match the offer or take a pass and received a first-round pick and a third-round pick from Carolina at next year’s NHL Draft as compensation for Kotkaniemi.

