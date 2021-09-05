Canadiens won't match offer sheet, Jesperi Kotkaniemi joins Hurricanes

It was obvious to anyone who had looked at the Montreal Canadiens’ depth chart once the Stanley Cup Playoffs concluded that the area in most need of attention was right defence. One of the biggest news stories heading into the 2021 NHL Draft was the potential career-ending injury for Shea Weber, and that really shone a light on what the NHL options were: Jeff Petry solidly at the top, then an off-side Alexander Romanov and Josh Brook, who is still developing at the AHL level. That position was going to get addressed in free agency, but there needed to be longer-term solutions than those stop-gap efforts.