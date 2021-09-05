CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo fell for Georgina Rodriguez in a 'split second'

By Celebretainment
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo fell for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a “split-second moment”. The 36-year-old football icon is set to tell the story of how he fell in love with the former shop worker in a new Netflix documentary titled ‘I Am Georgina’, and has said he never expected to fall for the beauty as quickly as he did.

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Split Second#A Split Second#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
People

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Photos with His 4 Kids in Manchester: 'Blessed Family'

Cristiano Ronaldo recently announced his return to play soccer with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is soaking up family time. The 36-year-old soccer star shared a gallery of family photos on Instagram Sunday enjoying sunny weather outside in Manchester, smiling while his four kids — 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 3½-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. — played on and around him.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Lukaku: “Don’t ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never,”

The former Manchester United and now Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku doesn’t want to be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo so he says in one of his press conferences. “Don’t ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never,”. “Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Returning in style! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini as the countdown to a second debut begins, with three days until game against Newcastle - which isn't on TV!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned up for Manchester United training at his stylish best on Wednesday as he arrived in his £170,000 Lamborghini - giving the thumbs up to reporters as the world awaits his second debut for the Red Devils. He completed his fairytale return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City is reportedly a “done deal”

Juventus star’s transfer to Manchester City is a “done deal.”. Portuguese media are reporting that Man City have reached a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Reports that Ronaldo could be joining Man City have escalated in recent days and it appears that the Portugal captain will be playing in the Premier League this season.
Premier Leaguehypebeast.com

Manchester City Offered Chance to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The 36 year old — who is out of contract at Serie A club next summer — requested to start on the bench ahead of last week’s season opener against Udinese, which in-turn sparked rumors he could be on the move.
Premier LeagueNew York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of stunning transfer to Man City

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of a big move of his own as the summer transfer window continues to pack big-time twists in the soccer world. Ronaldo and Manchester City are close to an agreement, ESPN reported Thursday, which would bring one of the best players of all-time back to the Premier League.
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing departure with Man City a suitor

Cristiano Ronaldo is not your everyday 36-year-old goal-scoring legend. Usually, players of this age look to close out their careers in MLS, the Middle East or Asia. The Portuguese is looking to build on his elite reputation elsewhere in Europe. Earlier in the summer 2021 transfer window, the five-time Ballon...
Soccerchatsports.com

Juventus identify three possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have compiled a three-man shortlist of possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Football-Italia. Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 following nine stellar years at Juventus. Arriving at a cost of around €100 million, it was hoped that he could be the man to get them over the final hurdle and win them the Champions League.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

When Cristiano Ronaldo came to town

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is great for football in this country, and for me, it is a reminder of the first time I remember seeing an opposition player almost single-handedly teach Sunderland a footballing lesson. It was Boxing Day 2007, halfway through our first Premier League campaign under...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates international goals record to Portugal

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated his record 111 international goals to his nation after staging the most dramatic of late shows to wrench an unlikely victory away from the Republic of Ireland.Portugal looked to be heading for a shock World Cup qualifier defeat at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening until the 36-year-old, who had seen his first-half penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, headed them level with a minute to spare and then won the game six minutes into stoppage time.Ronaldo’s first goal edged him ahead of the 109-goal record he had previously shared with Iran striker Ali Daei,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United After Transfer from Juventus

Manchester United announced Friday that it reached a deal with Juventus that will result in the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club for the first time since 2009. Welcome ud835uddf5ud835uddfcud835uddfaud835uddf2, @Cristiano ud83dudd34#MUFC | #Ronaldo. In a statement regarding the move, Manchester United wrote: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News

The European transfer deadline is mere days away but the situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and his soccer club Juventus still hasn’t been resolved. However, a new report has the soccer world buzzing this morning. Earlier today, a report from Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes asserted that Premier League powerhouse Manchester City...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo shirt number: What jersey will Manchester United forward wear in second spell?

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s No 7 shirt on his return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward has returned to his former club on a two-year deal with the option of a third.Edinson Cavani had worn seven but agreed to switch to No 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.Ronaldo wore the No7 in his first stint at the club from 2003 until 2009, when he developed from talented teenager to the best player in the world under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances and winning three Premier Leagues and the Champions League.Ronaldo inherited the shirt from David Beckham, who took it on from Eric Cantona. Previous United legends to have work No7 include George Best and Bryan Robson. The nostalgic shirt completes Ronaldo’s homecoming narrative, and he is now set to make his second debut for the club next Saturday when Newcastle visit Old Trafford. “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture,” Ronaldo said on United’s Twitter feed.
Premier Leaguemarketresearchtelecast.com

The spectacular car with which Cristiano Ronaldo impacted on his arrival at the first training session with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo he is the big star of the Premier League pass market. The Portuguese returned to Manchester United, a club that launched him to world stardom at the hands of Sir Alex Ferguson back in the early days, and his presence attracts the permanent attention of locals and strangers: of the fans, due to the significance of the return of one of the best in the world today and in history in general, and of those who are shocked by everything that surrounds the Portuguese, such as the car in which he arrived at his first training session: a spectacular Lamborghini Urus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy