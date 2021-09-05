CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo fell for Georgina Rodriguez in a 'split second'

By Celebretainment
Ashe County's Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo fell for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a “split-second moment”. The 36-year-old football icon is set to tell the story of how he fell in love with the former shop worker in a new Netflix documentary titled ‘I Am Georgina’, and has said he never expected to fall for the beauty as quickly as he did.

www.ashepostandtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Split Second#A Split Second#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
People

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Photos with His 4 Kids in Manchester: 'Blessed Family'

Cristiano Ronaldo recently announced his return to play soccer with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is soaking up family time. The 36-year-old soccer star shared a gallery of family photos on Instagram Sunday enjoying sunny weather outside in Manchester, smiling while his four kids — 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 3½-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. — played on and around him.
SoccerStreet.Com

How Cristiano Ronaldo Became a Millionaire

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to play for Manchester United, the club where he previously spent six years (2003-2009). The English Club released a statement confirming the deal on Friday. "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo,...
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku Hits Out At Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons

Despite their similarities in playing style, Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku doesn’t like being compared to his fellow striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from the incredible nose for goals, Lukaku and Ronaldo have more things in common, including the leagues they've competed in. After becoming arch-rivals at Serie A, Ronaldo and Lukaku will cross paths once again in the English Premier League, with the former joining Manchester United and the latter already playing for Chelsea.
Premier League101 WIXX

FACTBOX – Soccer – Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

(Reuters) – Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to re-join Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday. * Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira. * Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002. MANCHESTER UNITED...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Returning in style! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini as the countdown to a second debut begins, with three days until game against Newcastle - which isn't on TV!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned up for Manchester United training at his stylish best on Wednesday as he arrived in his £170,000 Lamborghini - giving the thumbs up to reporters as the world awaits his second debut for the Red Devils. He completed his fairytale return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline...
Premier LeagueRealGM

Cristiano Ronaldo, City Closing In On Agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City are closing in on an agreement. Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola spoke on Thursday ahead of his possible departure from Juventus. The main stumbling block will be what Juventus demand as a fee for Ronaldo, but there is optimism that a deal can be reached. Juventus would want around €28 million before allowing Ronaldo to leave but there is a keenness to get him off their wage bill.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

In pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career so far

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus. Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the career of the 36-year-old Portugal international in pictures.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Herald

Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the 36-year-old Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination. Ronaldo, a five-time world player of the year, told Juventus on...
Soccergoal.com

Why does Cristiano Ronaldo wear the No.7 shirt?

The Portuguese superstar has long been associated with the iconic No.7 for both club and country, and Goal takes a look at the origins of that choice. Cristiano Ronaldo has become synonymous with the iconic No.7 shirt, first wearing the number in his Manchester United days and continuing the tradition during his time at Real Madrid and Juventus.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

When Cristiano Ronaldo came to town

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is great for football in this country, and for me, it is a reminder of the first time I remember seeing an opposition player almost single-handedly teach Sunderland a footballing lesson. It was Boxing Day 2007, halfway through our first Premier League campaign under...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo shirt number: What jersey will Manchester United forward wear in second spell?

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s No 7 shirt on his return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward has returned to his former club on a two-year deal with the option of a third.Edinson Cavani had worn seven but agreed to switch to No 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.Ronaldo wore the No7 in his first stint at the club from 2003 until 2009, when he developed from talented teenager to the best player in the world under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances and winning three Premier Leagues and the Champions League.Ronaldo inherited the shirt from David Beckham, who took it on from Eric Cantona. Previous United legends to have work No7 include George Best and Bryan Robson. The nostalgic shirt completes Ronaldo’s homecoming narrative, and he is now set to make his second debut for the club next Saturday when Newcastle visit Old Trafford. “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture,” Ronaldo said on United’s Twitter feed.
Premier Leaguemarketresearchtelecast.com

The spectacular car with which Cristiano Ronaldo impacted on his arrival at the first training session with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo he is the big star of the Premier League pass market. The Portuguese returned to Manchester United, a club that launched him to world stardom at the hands of Sir Alex Ferguson back in the early days, and his presence attracts the permanent attention of locals and strangers: of the fans, due to the significance of the return of one of the best in the world today and in history in general, and of those who are shocked by everything that surrounds the Portuguese, such as the car in which he arrived at his first training session: a spectacular Lamborghini Urus.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward all smiles as he arrives for training ahead of potential second debut

Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as he arrived for his first full day of training at Manchester United's Carrington complex ahead of his potential second debut this weekend. United's new No 7 did report to the training ground for the first time on Tuesday to speak with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and meet some of his new team-mates before joining in a session with the squad members not away on international duty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy