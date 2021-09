Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri and The Athletic’s Carl Anka to discuss the current mood around Arsenal (00:59) and Mason Greenwood’s continued growth as a striker following his winner on the weekend (08:45). They also look ahead to the Barclays WSL return, including the favorites, key signings (25:45), and a story from one of Wrighty’s big European nights (41:36) before rounding up with a couple of highlights from the past weekend’s football, including more flowers for Patrick Bamford (45:38).