Tonight against the Brewers, Adam Wainwright will start for the Cardinals, and most likely it will be Yadier Molina behind the plate. If they are both in the lineup, it will be the 300th time the pitcher/catcher battery has started together, making them just the fourth battery in baseball history to start together that often. Other pairs include Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan (324 starts), Warren Spahn and Del Crandall (316), and Red Faber and Ray Schalk (306).