‘Pawn Stars’: Corey Harrison Speaks on Making Major Lifestyle Change After Doctor’s Visit ‘Freaked’ Him Out

Fans and casual viewers of “Pawn Stars” have likely noticed the transformations that have taken place for Corey and Chumlee over the years. The two friends, co-workers, and now co-stars on the hit show were big boys toward the beginning of the show. Over the course of the past few years, the two TV stars have slimmed down significantly. But it was far from a vanity thing for Corey. It was a health-based decision he made after a sobering visit to the doctor’s office.

Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison has been featured from the beginning of “Pawn Stars” over 10 years ago. In those days, Corey weighed in around 400 lbs. According to a Good Morning America article from 2014, he lost nearly half his body weight in record time. Then 31 years old, Corey said that he felt better than he did in his mid-20s. But what motivated him to change his lifestyle?

The way he tells it, the whole thing was a bit of a whirlwind. During a routine trip to the doctor’s office, the “Pawn Stars” personality learned that he was pre-diabetic. That didn’t sit well with him, and he made a snap decision that would change his life for the better.

“Literally, I’m driving home from the doctor’s office, kind of freaked out about it, and I see the place where they do lap band [surgeries], and I just pulled in and said, ‘What does it take to have the surgery?’ I didn’t have much money at the time. I pulled out four credit cards and put it on that, and there you go!” Corey told Good Morning America.

The surgery proved successful and has helped Corey to lose 200 lbs. More importantly, he’s been able to maintain a healthier lifestyle since the procedure.

‘Pawn Stars’ Companion Chumlee Took Inspiration from Corey for His Own Weight Loss Journey

Fan-favorite World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop employee Austin “Chumlee” Russell has also slimmed down tremendously in recent years. According to Corey, Chumlee didn’t want to go it alone at his heavier weight. So he too decided to make a change.

“Chum kind of thought we were gonna be fat guys together forever or something. I’m proud of him. He did it all with diet and exercise… [but] he’s the sidekick! Let’s not forget that,” Harrison told Good Morning America.

As of 2014, Chumlee had already lost 100 lbs. According to Corey, he did it all solely with diet and exercise. It’s an impressive feat and based on how he’s looking these days, he’s lost more and has been able to keep it off. Of course, “Pawn Stars” fans are going to love Corey and Chumlee no matter what. But the fact that they consider themselves in healthier places is a great thing.