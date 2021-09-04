Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Joins Rev. Al Sharpton, Senator Brian Benjamin and National Action Network at Action Rally and Live Broadcast

Governor Hochul: "We have people because of the pandemic who are at risk of being literally thrown out of their homes, evicted. Now they lost their jobs not because they didn't look for a job, they lost because the pandemic ended their job. People weren't going back to work. The hotels, the restaurants, the offices, so many people lost their jobs and the jobs aren't back. And they couldn't make their payments for the rents and their mortgage. And because of the Supreme Court, they were just about to be thrown out on the street. My friends, we already have a huge homeless problem. I'm not going to take any steps to add more people to their ranks. We have to solve that problem and take care of the people who deserve the dignity of a good home. So we changed and I brought back an extraordinary session, they called it, I made everybody come back to Albany. Sorry about that, everybody, but it was important. It was important that you be there to do the work of the people. And you extended the moratorium."