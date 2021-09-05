CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooresville, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000

Independent Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOVE IN READY! Cul de sac home on 1 acre in small amazing neighborhood! 3 bed/2 full bath on main level and two LARGE bonus rooms and full bath upstairs. One with closet and plumbed for wet bar. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops! New HVAC 2019, new well pump 2018, new pressure tank 2018, professional painted interior 5/2021, refinished hardwood floors 2021, new toilets, new lighting fixtures. Owner's suite bath shower upgrade with tile and new shower door, all grout sanitized and cleaned in kitchen and all bathrooms, gutters and carpets professionally cleaned! The backyard oasis features irrigation, large 30 X 12 custom concrete and steel deck, water feature, fireplace, firepit, stone bar and a cool room under the deck to relax! Lots of storage inside and out! Large extended driveway makes room for several vehicles! Excellent location between Davidson and Downtown Mooresville! Close to Shopping, Restaurants & 77. Award Winning Mooresville Schools!

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Real Estate
Mooresville, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Irrigation#Stainless Steel#Water Feature#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy