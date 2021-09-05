What College Football Playoff rankings would look like if released today

The official College Football Playoff rankings don’t come out for four weeks, giving the season time to play out before releasing the real thing.

But Georgia just beat Clemson in the season opener, so if you think we’re going to sit back and just wait it out without making projections of our own you would be incorrect.

Aside from the Week 1 showdown between the Tigers and the Bulldogs, it was not the most exciting of opening weeks.

Alabama looked like, well, Alabama, in a 44-13 blowout over Miami.

Ohio State and Oklahoma struggled in wins over unranked teams.

Texas A&M was dominant against Kent State.

Iowa State beat unranked Northern Iowa by only six.

Penn State took down Wisconsin in a top-25 battle.

10th-ranked UNC fell to Virginia Tech.

So, if the rankings were released after Week 1’s action, what would all of the above mean for the College Football Playoff standings?

Here we give a look at how we would rank the top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings after the first week of action:

(And, yes, I know Notre Dame has not yet played against Florida State. We’ll update accordingly if needed).

1. Alabama (1-0)

Sept. 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a 94-yard touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama beat Miami 44-13.

2. Georgia (1-0)

Kenny McIntosh #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs hurdles Malcolm Greene #21 of the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Georgia’s defense looked great in a 10-3 win over Clemson.

3. Ohio State (1-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) gets past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney (5) during the fourth quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sept. 2, 2021.

The Buckeyes actually struggled against Minnesota, but came away with a 45-31 win.

4. Texas A&M (1-0)

Sept. 4, 2021; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies looked dominant in a 41-10 win over Kent State. Because they handled business easily and Oklahoma did not, A&M jumps into the No. 4 spot.

5. Oklahoma (1-0)

Sept. 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) pressures Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during the third quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Part of me actually wants to put Clemson here and Oklahoma at No. 6. The Sooners beat Tulane by only five points, but at the end of the day they won and Clemson did not.

6. Clemson (0-1)

Sept. 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) leaps to throw the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson likely will not lose another game this season and its test against Georgia will certainly be the biggest one the Tigers will face this year.

Offensively, they struggled, but it was against the nation’s best defense. Defensively, they looked elite.

7. Cincinatti (1-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) hits Miami Redhawks quarterback AJ Mayer (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Miami Redhawks 49-14.

The Bearcats looked good against Miami (Ohio) in a 49-14 win. They’re not a CFP team, but they still looked good.

8. Notre Dame (if it beats FSU)

Sept. 17, 2016; South Bend, Indiana; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

If the Fighting Irish beat FSU on Sunday night, they should check in around 7/8/9.

9. Penn State (1-0)

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (13) hauls in a 53-yard pass while being covered by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10.

The Nittany Lions beat a ranked Wisconsin team. If resumes speak, Penn State deserves a top-10 spot.

10. Florida (1-0)

Florida Gators wide receiver Ja’Markis Weston (82) makes a tackle on Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) on a punt during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Sept. 4, 2021.

I would not expect this to last long. To be honest, Florida’s only here because would-be teams above it either lost or did not look impressive.