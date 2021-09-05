CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What College Football Playoff rankings would look like if released today

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
The official College Football Playoff rankings don’t come out for four weeks, giving the season time to play out before releasing the real thing.

But Georgia just beat Clemson in the season opener, so if you think we’re going to sit back and just wait it out without making projections of our own you would be incorrect.

Aside from the Week 1 showdown between the Tigers and the Bulldogs, it was not the most exciting of opening weeks.

  • Alabama looked like, well, Alabama, in a 44-13 blowout over Miami.
  • Ohio State and Oklahoma struggled in wins over unranked teams.
  • Texas A&M was dominant against Kent State.
  • Iowa State beat unranked Northern Iowa by only six.
  • Penn State took down Wisconsin in a top-25 battle.
  • 10th-ranked UNC fell to Virginia Tech.

So, if the rankings were released after Week 1’s action, what would all of the above mean for the College Football Playoff standings?

Here we give a look at how we would rank the top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings after the first week of action:

(And, yes, I know Notre Dame has not yet played against Florida State. We’ll update accordingly if needed).

1. Alabama (1-0)

Sept. 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a 94-yard touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama beat Miami 44-13.

2. Georgia (1-0)

Kenny McIntosh #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs hurdles Malcolm Greene #21 of the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Georgia’s defense looked great in a 10-3 win over Clemson.

3. Ohio State (1-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) gets past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney (5) during the fourth quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sept. 2, 2021.

The Buckeyes actually struggled against Minnesota, but came away with a 45-31 win.

4. Texas A&M (1-0)

Sept. 4, 2021; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies looked dominant in a 41-10 win over Kent State. Because they handled business easily and Oklahoma did not, A&M jumps into the No. 4 spot.

5. Oklahoma (1-0)

Sept. 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) pressures Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during the third quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Part of me actually wants to put Clemson here and Oklahoma at No. 6. The Sooners beat Tulane by only five points, but at the end of the day they won and Clemson did not.

6. Clemson (0-1)

Sept. 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) leaps to throw the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson likely will not lose another game this season and its test against Georgia will certainly be the biggest one the Tigers will face this year.

Offensively, they struggled, but it was against the nation’s best defense. Defensively, they looked elite.

7. Cincinatti (1-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) hits Miami Redhawks quarterback AJ Mayer (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Miami Redhawks 49-14.

The Bearcats looked good against Miami (Ohio) in a 49-14 win. They’re not a CFP team, but they still looked good.

8. Notre Dame (if it beats FSU)

Sept. 17, 2016; South Bend, Indiana; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

If the Fighting Irish beat FSU on Sunday night, they should check in around 7/8/9.

9. Penn State (1-0)

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (13) hauls in a 53-yard pass while being covered by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10.

The Nittany Lions beat a ranked Wisconsin team. If resumes speak, Penn State deserves a top-10 spot.

10. Florida (1-0)

Florida Gators wide receiver Ja’Markis Weston (82) makes a tackle on Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) on a punt during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Sept. 4, 2021.

I would not expect this to last long. To be honest, Florida’s only here because would-be teams above it either lost or did not look impressive.

Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
College SportsCollege Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. 2021...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

College football rankings: ESPN's FPI updates Top 25 teams

The official college football rankings — AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll — won’t come out until Tuesday due to Ole Miss and Louisville playing Monday night. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index updated its top 25 teams following the first Week 1 Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide remain No. 1...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.

