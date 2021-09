NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed on Nolensville Pike near Paragon Mills Road early Sunday morning. Police said the pedestrian, 47-year-old Julian Echevarria-Luna, had crossed Nolensville Pike when, according to witnesses, he was struck near the curb by the driver of a northbound vehicle at 12:45 a.m. Echevarria-Luna died at the scene.