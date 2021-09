More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.