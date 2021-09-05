5 best Arizona Cardinals draft selections of the 2010s

The Arizona Cardinals front office picked five particular players in the NFL Draft during the 2010s that easily stood out among all the rest. The 2010s were a rollercoaster ride for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans. When all was said and done, the team made it to the NFL playoffs just two times during that less than successful decade. While the on-field results for the Cards may not have been great, some of the college prospects that the front office brought to the desert during that time certainly were.