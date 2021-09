We all love the will-they-won’t they relationships on “NCIS.”. First, there was Tony and Kate. Then there was the fan-favorite romance between Tony and Ziva. Around the same time, Abby and McGee were toying with the idea of becoming a thing. Most recently there was Ellie and Nick. Some relationships worked out, others ended in heartbreak for both the characters and “NCIS” fans. But there’s a whole other type of relationship that fans love to see on the show. And that’s the bromances. Who doesn’t love watching the lead male characters bond in unconventional ways? We know we do. Today we’re taking a look at one of our favorite “NCIS” bromances – the one between Wilmer Valderrama and Mark Harmon.