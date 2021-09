The FHS Cross Country teams traveled to the Pete Moss Benzie Central Invitational on Saturday were 64 schools were represented. The FHS ladies were in the “large” school division race with 25 teams (D1 and D2) and placed 13th. The FHS men were also in the “large” school division race with 20 teams, placing 14th. The FHS JV ladies placed 9th of 15 schools in their race. FHS was the only school in our region that attended this meet.