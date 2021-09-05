From the Mailbag: COVID-19 freedom from compliance initiatives

COVID-19 is still a very real threat to the University of Utah community and to the state of Utah as a whole. Almost two years after it was first discovered, countless lives are being lost and even more lives are being impacted as new variants of the virus develop. Due to these facts, we have encouraged all faculty, staff, and students to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And now, following guidance from the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE), we will soon announce detailed plans on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students.