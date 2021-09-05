CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malheur County, OR

From the Mailbag: COVID-19 freedom from compliance initiatives

Argus Observer Online
 4 days ago

Malheur County Sheriff’s “freedom from compliance” leadership against initiatives to limit covid-19 are tragically ill conceived. We are facing an accelerating health crisis that places many of our citizens at risk for their lives and places many more of our citizens at risk for their long-term health. These risks also could soon easily exceed the ability of our health care personnel and facilities to respond.

