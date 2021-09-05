Dancing with the Stars season 30: Is wrestler The Miz joining the cast?

With the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast reveal just a matter of days away, why not get into another name who could be on board?. While Michael Gregory Mizanin, otherwise known as “The Miz,” wouldn’t be the first pro wrestler to be on the show, he’d be an interesting draw for the dance competition. He’s someone used to performing on stage and playing a character, but aren’t things going to be a little bit different when you’re throwing in dance moves? The Miz’s reported casting comes courtesy of PW Insider, who is tapped in to all things within the wrestling world.