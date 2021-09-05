HCTC hosts Hazard Fire School training

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Hazard Fire School fireman training was hosted at Hazard Community and Technical College. This has been the only in-person fire school in the state this year. More than 100 participants in firefighting, EMS and other first responder positions were in attendance. “I’m really pleased that we were able to have Fire School this year in a modified format with most classes being held outside and virtual. The training is critical for our firefighters and first responders to stay up to date,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon.