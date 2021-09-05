CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo fell for Georgina Rodriguez in a 'split second'

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo fell for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a “split-second moment”. The 36-year-old football icon is set to tell the story of how he fell in love with the former shop worker in a new Netflix documentary titled ‘I Am Georgina’, and has said he never expected to fall for the beauty as quickly as he did.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Photos with His 4 Kids in Manchester: 'Blessed Family'

Cristiano Ronaldo recently announced his return to play soccer with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is soaking up family time. The 36-year-old soccer star shared a gallery of family photos on Instagram Sunday enjoying sunny weather outside in Manchester, smiling while his four kids — 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 3½-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. — played on and around him.
SoccerStreet.Com

How Cristiano Ronaldo Became a Millionaire

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to play for Manchester United, the club where he previously spent six years (2003-2009). The English Club released a statement confirming the deal on Friday. "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Returning in style! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini as the countdown to a second debut begins, with three days until game against Newcastle - which isn't on TV!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned up for Manchester United training at his stylish best on Wednesday as he arrived in his £170,000 Lamborghini - giving the thumbs up to reporters as the world awaits his second debut for the Red Devils. He completed his fairytale return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City is reportedly a “done deal”

Juventus star’s transfer to Manchester City is a “done deal.”. Portuguese media are reporting that Man City have reached a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Reports that Ronaldo could be joining Man City have escalated in recent days and it appears that the Portugal captain will be playing in the Premier League this season.
Premier LeagueRealGM

Cristiano Ronaldo, City Closing In On Agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City are closing in on an agreement. Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola spoke on Thursday ahead of his possible departure from Juventus. The main stumbling block will be what Juventus demand as a fee for Ronaldo, but there is optimism that a deal can be reached. Juventus would want around €28 million before allowing Ronaldo to leave but there is a keenness to get him off their wage bill.
Premier Leaguehypebeast.com

Manchester City Offered Chance to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The 36 year old — who is out of contract at Serie A club next summer — requested to start on the bench ahead of last week’s season opener against Udinese, which in-turn sparked rumors he could be on the move.
Soccerchatsports.com

Juventus identify three possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have compiled a three-man shortlist of possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Football-Italia. Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 following nine stellar years at Juventus. Arriving at a cost of around €100 million, it was hoped that he could be the man to get them over the final hurdle and win them the Champions League.
Soccerchatsports.com

Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Exit Is Imminent

It appears to be a matter of time before Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Juventus player. According to multiple reports, Ronaldo has voiced his desire to be sold and is prepared to exit the club, just a week after calling transfer speculation regarding his future disrespectful and "just talk" in a post on Instagram. More than that, Juventus manager Max Allegri and vice president Pavel Nedved issued clear denials of a pending exit for the record-setting goalscorer, even after he was benched for the first game of the season (he came on as a substitute and appeared to score the match-winning goal in stoppage time, only to have it overturned by VAR).
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo Deal Collapses as United Swoop In

Cristiano Ronaldo, the top goal scorer in the history of football, is returning to Manchester United. After flirting with City for the last few days, and with a deal seemingly in place, the talks broke down at the last second and now it seems United are set to sign their former talisman.
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing departure with Man City a suitor

Cristiano Ronaldo is not your everyday 36-year-old goal-scoring legend. Usually, players of this age look to close out their careers in MLS, the Middle East or Asia. The Portuguese is looking to build on his elite reputation elsewhere in Europe. Earlier in the summer 2021 transfer window, the five-time Ballon...
Premier LeaguePosted by
InsideHook

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Leaving Juventus to Return to Manchester United

Lionel Messi isn’t the only soccer superstar to switch squads this summer. Around three weeks after it was announced Messi would be leaving Barcelona FC for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United revealed it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo back to the English club he played for from 2003-09, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

When Cristiano Ronaldo came to town

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is great for football in this country, and for me, it is a reminder of the first time I remember seeing an opposition player almost single-handedly teach Sunderland a footballing lesson. It was Boxing Day 2007, halfway through our first Premier League campaign under...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News

The European transfer deadline is mere days away but the situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and his soccer club Juventus still hasn’t been resolved. However, a new report has the soccer world buzzing this morning. Earlier today, a report from Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes asserted that Premier League powerhouse Manchester City...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo shirt number: What jersey will Manchester United forward wear in second spell?

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s No 7 shirt on his return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward has returned to his former club on a two-year deal with the option of a third.Edinson Cavani had worn seven but agreed to switch to No 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.Ronaldo wore the No7 in his first stint at the club from 2003 until 2009, when he developed from talented teenager to the best player in the world under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances and winning three Premier Leagues and the Champions League.Ronaldo inherited the shirt from David Beckham, who took it on from Eric Cantona. Previous United legends to have work No7 include George Best and Bryan Robson. The nostalgic shirt completes Ronaldo’s homecoming narrative, and he is now set to make his second debut for the club next Saturday when Newcastle visit Old Trafford. “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture,” Ronaldo said on United’s Twitter feed.

