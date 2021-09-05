CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Nashville Predators: Sorting Out the Defensive Depth will be Tricky

By Editorials
predlines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all of the changes that the Nashville Predators roster has endured this offseason, perhaps there’s no bigger question to the team’s roster than how the defensive corps will fill out. Although there has also been changes to the forwards, we still have a general idea of how that will...

predlines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Benning
Person
Ben Harpur
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
David Poile
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Philippe Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norris Trophy#The Seattle Kraken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Letang Sends Clear Message to Management

Kris Letang has spent his entire NHL career playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and while he only has one season left on his contract, the veteran defenseman has recently made one thing clear to management, he wants to retire a member of the Penguins. Letang has a decorated trophy case...
NHLaudacy.com

Penguins sign multiple players to PTOs

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) While fans wait for the start of Penguins training camp, it will come with some faces that are with the team on professional tryout offers (PTO). 36-year-old forward Brian Boyle, and 33-year-old Pittsburgh native defenseman Matt Bartkowski have signed official PTO’s with the Penguins. The two...
NHLSports Illustrated

The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ 1970-71 Team Started New Era in Montréal

As the 1960s gave way to the 1970s, the Montréal Canadiens found themselves lagging behind their forever rivals, the Boston Bruins. At the start of the 1970-71 season, The Beantowners were fresh off their fourth Stanley Cup Championship and possessed the most dominant offence in the NHL. League MVP and Bruins legend Bobby Orr scored arguably the most famous goal in hockey history, flying through the air after potting the overtime winner against the St. Louis Blues the previous season.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins, Bergeron, Kuznetsov, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins held their annual preseason golf tournament on Wednesday and there were some newsworthy tidbits coming from the Bruins players that addressed the media prior to tee time. Is a new contract extension coming soon for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron? Is a Bergeron extension even a sure...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Four Key Players Who Will Need to be Leaders

The Nashville Predators will find themselves in a situation they haven’t been in for quite some time once the puck drops on the 2021-22 season. Nashville will be entering the 2021-22 season with more questions than answers. Call it “competitive,” “soft,” or whatever other term you’d like. The Predators are...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: McAvoy, NHL Trade Rumors, Brad McCrimmon

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy knows he’s about to get paid and for now, he’s not worried about when that happens. What’s the latest on the PK Subban and Tomas Hertl NHL trade rumors?. Hard to believe but it’s been ten years since former Boston Bruins defenseman Brad McCrimmon was...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Blues 2021-22 Question Marks: Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues fans have long had a love/hate relationship with the men who guarded the nets. Perhaps it was bred into our DNA when the team decided to have to of the best goaltenders ever, Jacques Plante and Glenn Hall as their duo when the team began. Whatever the...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators: 2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Projections-Part 1

Nashville Predators players celebrate after the game-winning goal by Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) in overtime against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. Chances are if you’re a diehard Nashville Predators fan then you’re also probably a big fan of the NHL...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators Get a Bargain with New Contract for Eeli Tolvanen

It’s been an offseason full of plenty to take care of for Nashville Predators GM David Poile, and his last major item on the to-do list is checked off by signing Eeli Tolvanen to a new contract. According to Predators PR, Tolvanen is receiving a three-year contract worth $4.35M. This...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators Prospect Profile: Fedor Svechkov Preps for KHL

As we trek through this offseason and inch closer to the puck being dropped for the 2021-22 NHL regular season, we’re continuing our look at key Nashville Predators prospects. Next up is the 19th-overall draft pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Fedor Svechkov. A two-way centerman who is lauded...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

How will Gallant address the defensive depth on the Rangers?

If one thing is for certain, the New York Rangers have acquired plenty of new personnel to compensate for this once-top-heavy roster. It’s not just the new names that will be debuting in this lineup, but the unique roles that they bring—adding to a dynamic bereft for physicality and experience.
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators: Still No Mattias Ekholm Extension as Season Nears

Mar 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) shoots the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. It’s been a busy offseason for the Nashville Predators, but Mattias Ekholm remains a looming free agent...
NHLYardbarker

5 Takeaways from Nashville Predators Development Camp

Writing about hockey during a long offseason can be hard to do. Luckily, that wasn’t the case this time. Due to the season starting late and ending late, along with the fact that commissioner Gary Bettman wants to start the 2021-22 season on time, we got only a few weeks of downtime. Most of the time has been filled with free-agent frenzy, the expansion draft, and the regular NHL Entry Draft. Now, we’re back in full swing of things with the Nashville Predators development camp ramping up. It was a week-long excursion bringing together most of the prospects in the team’s system. With the KHL preseason starting, Yaroslav Askarov, and the first selection in the first round of 2021 for the Predators, Fyodor Svechkov, couldn’t make the trip.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Cholowski, Virtanen, Gardiner, Dorion and MacLean

David Pagnotta: The Seattle Kraken have signed RFA defenseman Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract worth $900,000 in the NHL. TSN: Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year deal with Spartak Moscow of the KHL. The 25-year old was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks back in July. Sara Civ:...
NHLYardbarker

Ryan Lindgren emerging as a star from Rangers trade of Rick Nash

On February 25, 2018 Rick Nash was traded to the Boston Bruins. In exchange, the Rangers received Ryan Lindgren, Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, a 1st rd pick in 2018, and a 7th rd pick in 2019 from Boston. Ryan Spooner was moved in a one for one deal to land...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Some Bruins Fans Need To Quit The Hayes Rumors

The cause of death for former Boston Bruins and Boston College forward Jimmy Hayes likely won’t be known for potentially a month or more. In an e-mail statement to the Boston Globe a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had this to say:. “OCME has completed an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy