Charlotte Edwards Cup: South East Stars beat Northern Diamonds by five wickets in final

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Edwards Cup final, Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Northern Diamonds 138-4 (20 overs): Armitage 59*, Gunn 22*; Gibbs 1-13 South East Stars 139-5 (18 overs): Capsey 40*, Smith 37, Cranstone 35;Levick 2-19 Stars beat Diamonds by five wickets. South East Stars won the first Charlotte Edwards Cup as they chased 139...

