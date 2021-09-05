CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers’ AJ Pollock sidelined with hamstring strain

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock appears headed to the injured list after straining his right hamstring during Saturday night’s 6-1 win at San Francisco.

Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock will miss a “minimum” of two weeks. Early indications were that he sustained a Grade 2 strain when attempting a steal and sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning.

Pollock, 33, will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

MLB rotation rankings: Max Scherzer, Dodgers at No. 1 in September

“I don’t want to speculate. I know it wasn’t good,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “Obviously it’s a huge loss in any capacity. … We just gotta see where we’re at tomorrow, but I think at the minimum it’s going to be a couple of weeks.”

Pollock, who missed 18 games earlier this season with a left hamstring strain, had to be helped off the field on Saturday. Cody Bellinger replaced him in the lineup.

Pollock is batting .297 with 16 homers, 25 doubles and 58 RBIs in 107 games this season.

An All-Star and a Gold Glove winner in 2015, Pollock is a career .281 hitter with 121 homers, 403 RBIs and 119 stolen bases in 885 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-18) and Dodgers.

With Saturday night’s victory, Los Angeles (86-50) moved into a first-place tie with San Francisco in the National League West.

–Field Level Media

