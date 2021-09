Hello Cold Front! Cooler in the morning and less humid! Lows will drop into the low 60s on the Northshore and upper 60s to low 70s South. Sunny skies forecast Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Cool again Saturday morning with lows once more in the low 60s to low 70s. Highs upper 80s Saturday with some high clouds beginning to move back into the area. Humidity returns Sunday with an increase in rain chances. Rain chances go up into Monday and Tuesday too. 40% chance tropical development in the SW Gulf. That disturbed area of weather is forecast to move towards Mainland Mexico, but some of the tropical moisture will move our way. That is why we will have an increase in rain beginning the first of the week.