Moderna boosters might not be ready by Sept. 20 rollout: Fauci

By Vincent Barone
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

American’s who have received the two-shot Moderna vaccine may have to wait a little longer for their booster shot, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts the Pandemic In the U.S Will Be Controlled in The Spring of 2022

On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.
Public Healthhealthdigest.com

The Real Reason The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Will Come Later Than Pfizer

Early 2021 saw a rush for vaccines as those who wanted them scrambled to book appointments. The initial rush fell off in late spring, according to NPR, and has since started slowly climbing again — although it is nowhere near the high it reached in mid to late winter. As time marches on, those who got their vaccines in the first rush are concerned about how long their protection lasts, particularly in the face of new variants like delta. The White House is just as concerned, which is why they are creating a rollout plan for boosters.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Cambridge, MAcbslocal.com

Fauci: Delay Possible For Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — This summer the White House announced that COVID vaccine booster shots would start to become available to Americans on Sept. 20. But with two weeks to go before that date, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Face The Nation that third doses from Cambridge-based Moderna may not be ready by then.
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

Fauci Foresees ‘Full Vaccination’ Including Booster Shots

Sept. 3, 2021 -- The phrase “fully vaccinated” will eventually change to mean a person has gotten a booster shot -- not just the initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, predicted Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House chief medical adviser. During a White House briefing on Thursday, a reporter asked...
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Eissenberg: Why a booster might be necessary

Even people who got vaccinated are expressing anxiety these days, wondering whether they’ll be protected from the delta variant. Most likely yes, if it involved any of the three vaccines available in the U.S. Every one of them, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, make the chance of dying from the coronavirus, or even going into the hospital, much lower.
Public HealthWebMD

Moderna Asks FDA to Evaluate COVID Booster

Sept. 2, 2021 -- Moderna’s proposed third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune protection against the coronavirus, the company says in a filing with the FDA. The company says that when given 6 months after a second dose, the booster shot increases antibodies levels higher than after the...

