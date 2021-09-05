Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 5,561 new cases, 52 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday, Sept. 5, a total of 1,253,198 (+5,561) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 66,680 (+52) hospitalizations and 8,938 (+5) ICU admissions. A total of 6,122,476 Ohioans — 52.38% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,213 from the previous day.