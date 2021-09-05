Navy Releases Identities Of 5 Sailors Declared Dead After Helicopter Crash In San Diego

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in Long Beach which left two men dead. Twenty-two-year-old Efren Abril was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and one count each of ex-felon with a firearm and ex-felon in possession of live ammunition in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Antonio Parra and 28-year-old Brian Gomez. Investigators do not believe that Abril knew the victims prior to the shooting, according to Long Beach police. They currently do not have a motive in the killings. Abril was already in custody in an Orange County jail on an unrelated charge when the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him in the murders of Parra and Gomez, police said. The double-shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 at East Anaheim Street and Locust Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the two victims with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to local hospitals, where they died. Abril will be transferred to the Long Beach City Jail, where he will be booked on $4.05 million bail, police said.