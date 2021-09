Pleasantville’s cross country squad will have their first meet of the season this week at Wayne after having their first scheduled meet cancelled. The Trojans were scheduled to be in Knoxville for their first meet of the season, but it unfortunately was cancelled due to excessive heat in the forecast. Now, with their team practicing for an extra week, Pleasantville will be looking to start their season on a high note. Pleasantville will compete against 16 other teams in their first meet of the season and will be the only West Central Conference team competing in the meet.