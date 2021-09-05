CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Sheds Knee Sleeve After 13 Years: 'I'm Not Going to Turn into Michael Vick'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he's planning to play the 2021 NFL season without a sleeve on his left knee for the first time in 13 years. Brady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times in an interview released Saturday he used the sleeve for stability dating back to his time with the New England Patriots but no longer feels it's necessary after offseason surgery to repair a torn MCL he dealt without throughout last year. Still, don't confuse him with a running threat:

