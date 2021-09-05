Tom Brady Sheds Knee Sleeve After 13 Years: 'I'm Not Going to Turn into Michael Vick'

Did we need any more juice for Tom Brady's return to Foxborough? Nope. But we sure as hell got some. Throughout the summer it seemed as if Cam Newton was destined to be the Patriots starter to begin the year, which included New England's highly anticipated Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, that's when Tom Brady -- the quarterback who led the Patriots for 20 years and a record six Super Bowl titles -- is set to make his long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium, this time as a visitor. It's not hyperbole to say that this is the most anticipated regular-season game in the history of the NFL, given that Brady is slated to go head-to-head with his former team and former head coach in Bill Belichick.