San Diego State Recap: Lethargic Aztecs win against NM State Aggies, 28-10
San Diego State Recap: Lethargic Aztecs win against NM State Aggies, 28-10 The Aztecs were slow to start, and did not inspire much from the QB. San Diego State opened their 2021 season against the New Mexico State Aggies as 31-point favorites. For one half it looked like the Aztecs were joining the many underdogs in Week 1 on the verge of a historic upset. Going into the half they were blanked 10-0, with one fumble lost by Greg Bell, back-to-back 15-yard penalties, the defense getting torched. Their performance was not inspiring.mwwire.com
