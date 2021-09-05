CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego State Recap: Lethargic Aztecs win against NM State Aggies, 28-10

By Erwin Mendoza
mwwire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego State Recap: Lethargic Aztecs win against NM State Aggies, 28-10 The Aztecs were slow to start, and did not inspire much from the QB. San Diego State opened their 2021 season against the New Mexico State Aggies as 31-point favorites. For one half it looked like the Aztecs were joining the many underdogs in Week 1 on the verge of a historic upset. Going into the half they were blanked 10-0, with one fumble lost by Greg Bell, back-to-back 15-yard penalties, the defense getting torched. Their performance was not inspiring.

mwwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
New Mexico State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Diego, CA
College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#San Diego State Recap#Lethargic Aztecs#Nm State Aggies#Fbs#San Diego State Football#Cbs Sports Network#Cbssportsnet#Pac 12#Wildcats#The Byu Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon Starts Season With A Win Against Fresno State

Oregon Football said hello to their 2021 season with a win Saturday. The No. 11 Ducks beat Fresno State 31-24 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It was the first time fans were in attendance for Oregon football since 2019, and they had a hazy view of the action. Air quality in Eugene was at unhealthy levels at kick off, and improved just slightly over the course of the game. Attendance was limited to those who showed proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test. The Ducks played their 2020 season in an empty stadium because of the pandemic.
College Sports247Sports

Facts and Factors: Arizona vs. SDSU

Arizona will face San Diego State in the home opener Saturday one week after dropping the season opener to BYU 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium after Arizona mounted a second-half comeback that that came up just short. Not a subscriber? Sign up now to get all the great information on the...
Utah StateCollege Football News

Utah vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs BYU prediction and game preview. It wasn’t a perfect performance against Weber State in the 40-17 victory, but it was the type of game that might have worked a few things out. The massive defensive front stopped up the Wildcat running game, and it’s going to be a...
Las Cruces, NMelpasoheraldpost.com

Miners to open 2021 Season at NM State in “Battle of I-10”

Miner Football will open the 2021 campaign on the road with the 98th installment of the “Battle of I-10” at NM State on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. “There’s a lot of excitement in this game,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “How could you not be excited about this game? This is our rivalry game, so there’s great excitement for our team. We have a lot of guys on our roster that weren’t here the last time we played New Mexico State. A lot of our top players were younger players at that time, so there’s a good group of guys who have just never lined up against them on our team with the addition of talented players we’ve brought into our program. They haven’t had a chance to really play against them and this will be their first opportunity to do so, so we are excited about our first opportunity of the season.”
Las Cruces, NMEl Paso News

Aggies turn page to SDSU, 31.5-point underdogs against Aztecs

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — It wasn’t exactly the start to their season they were hoping for. New Mexico State losing to UTEP in the Battle of I-10 by 27 points, the Aggies’ first loss to the Miners in three years. But there’s no sulking in Las Cruces right now — not on head coach Doug Martin’s watch and not with the schedule coming up.
San Diego, CA247Sports

HOOPS: USC announces hire of San Diego State assistant Jay Morris

USC has announced the hire of Jay Morris as its newest assistant basketball coach. Morris officially started the job a week ago, coming to USC from San Diego State where he has been an assistant the last three seasons. He helped the Aztecs to a 74-20 mark during that time, including back-to-back Mountain West titles the last two seasons. San Diego State was 30-2 and seemed primed for a lengthy NCAA tournament run being ranked inside the top 10 in every poll in 2019-20 when the college basketball season was abruptly ended by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the last undefeated team that season, opening 26-0 before suffering its first defeat.
Logan, UTfightinghawks.com

No. 9 UND and Utah State Duel Friday Night on CBS Sports Network Clash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Following a 21-point victory at Idaho State, No. 8 ranked North Dakota will play its first FBS foe since 2018 when it heads to Utah State for a Friday night showdown on CBS Sports Network. The Fighting Hawks and Aggies will kickoff at 8 p.m. Central at Merlin Olson Field at Maverik Stadium.
San Jose, CAkion546.com

No. 15 USC faces tricky season opener against San Jose State

The USC Trojans will open a critical season for perpetually embattled coach Clay Helton with a tricky visit from the defending Mountain West Conference champions. USC is expected to challenge for the Pac-12 title and could be a potential College Football Playoff contender behind the dynamic quarterback-receiver tandem of Kedon Slovis and Drake London, but improved play on both lines of scrimmage will be needed for the Trojans to reach their full potential. Coming off a 45-14 win over Southern Utah, the Spartans would have real New Year’s Six bowl aspirations if they can pull off the upset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy