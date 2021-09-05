State officials recommend more evacuations after fuel leak

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — State officials recommended more home evacuations late Saturday in a Detroit suburb following an earlier fuel leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant that spread flammable vapor in sewers.

Response teams were set to go door-to-door Sunday to inform affected areas in Flat Rock, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Wayne County.

State officials said residents in the area bordered by Interstate 75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff Road to the south evacuate. Additionally, state officials said there’s a broader area of Flat Rock under investigation for potential exposure to benzene vapor.

“At this time, it is unclear which specific homes may be at risk and it is possible residents in some areas of the potentially impacted area have not been exposed,” officials said.

Officials recommended that anyone concerned about potential chemical exposure should consider evacuation.

State officials on Friday confirmed that the source of benzene vapor was a fuel leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said an estimated 1,000 to 3,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline spilled into the sewers.