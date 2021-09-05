Police investigating shooting that killed man in apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the homicide Sunday of a 28-year-old man in an apartment in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Lincoln Police Department said in a news release that officers responding to a report of a shooting at around 7:19 a.m. found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

Investigators are interviewing a witness and will be at the scene throughout the day collecting evidence.

Police say further information will be released Tuesday.