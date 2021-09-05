CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy 55, Southern 3: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways from a rough season opener

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern may not be as bad as the 55-3 final score, but Troy is perhaps better than anyone thought. It’s also apparent that the Jaguars go as Ladarius Skelton goes, and he had a miserable night. Right behind him was a Jaguars defense that stopped Troy only once when the game was still in doubt. Three missing starters and a couple of key injuries before the game didn't soften the fall.

