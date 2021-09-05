If your opponent has been ripping off chunk plays the down is more pressing

An exciting, even electric, atmosphere in Charlotte was the backdrop for an old-fashioned defensive battle. When has Clemson been held to a total of two rushing yards?. The thing that struck me from the beginning of the game was the play of the Dawgs defensive front. I mentioned Clemson’s two net rushing yards and the main reason for the minuscule total. Uiagalelei had negative 22 yards in sacks. Georgia’s defensive front hounded him consistently; several other plays did not result in sacks, but that presser from the middle seemed to keep the Clemson quarterback off his game. In my opinion, the Duke’s Mayo Classic game was as good a performance as I can remember from a Georgia defense. Tight coverage caused the quarterback to use far more time than he would have liked, but the real key was that unremitting pressure. It seemed that Uiagalelei became less settled in the pocket, and by the second half, I would describe him as harried.