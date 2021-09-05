It's fine when it works. I think the bigger problem was all the silly

Standpoint. Very few teams are quite the same team right now in week 1 as they will be at the end of the year when it actually matters how good a team is and how well they should compete in the postseason. I actually feel the same about basketball though when people lament a weak OOC schedule. I think there is a time and place for everything and that it is best for programs to take a few games to work through some issues and figure out some roles before playing spotlight games.