Sports

It's fine when it works. I think the bigger problem was all the silly

By ThatDadgumBiscuit
4 days ago
 4 days ago

Motion, extra pitch, left-to-right cutesy crap we were running with those guys in the 1Q. We used Rodriguez and others effectively in more straightforward downhill plays later in the game.

virginia.sportswar.com

Sports

I'm thinking that's good. Can someone else confirm?

Bond is not a 4 - won't be unless he grows over the next 15 months ** -- FredArbiter 08/31/2021 12:09PM. I disagree. I would be willing to bet we'll see Bond at the 4 ** -- Jerome 08/31/2021 7:30PM. Braxton and Hunter are 6'6 regardless of what they were...
Sports

I actually think this year's team will surprise a lot of us.

I actually think this year's team will surprise a lot of us. ** -- JACK 08/29/2021 5:28PM. They're all already cut. M.C. has some nice clay to mold this time around. ** -- MountieHoo1105 08/28/2021 9:08PM. So true.. already look like men. So different from my shock when we took...
Blacksburg, VA

Not sure. I think all the losing did it

VT had a different vibe than most of the other teams I follow (Bears, Mets, Blackhawks). The stadium was always full and one of the loudest in the country, the team won more often than not, and there was a real identity (hard nosed, physical football with nasty run defense).
Basketball

I think it's good from a viewer standpoint and bad from a determination

Standpoint. Very few teams are quite the same team right now in week 1 as they will be at the end of the year when it actually matters how good a team is and how well they should compete in the postseason. I actually feel the same about basketball though when people lament a weak OOC schedule. I think there is a time and place for everything and that it is best for programs to take a few games to work through some issues and figure out some roles before playing spotlight games.
College Sports

Porter Rooks: 'I think the sky's the limit for all of us'

Coming off a freshman season that saw him make an immediate impact with 24 catches for 276 yards, NC State’s Porter Rooks is looking to take another step forward as part of a deep, talented receiver room. Rooks spoke with the media after practice this week, and here’s a full...
NBA

Miami Heat: Coach Spoelstra’s Biggest Problem Isn’t A Problem At All

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra during the game against the Sacramento Kings (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat come into this season with their most talented roster in a while. With that much talent at your disposal, it could make for some pretty interesting situations for the person or those in charge of deploying all of that talent.
NFL

I think this is the list of all our alumns on 53-man NFL rosters

I think this is the list of all our alumns on 53-man NFL rosters -- Hoos in da house 09/02/2021 12:16AM. I'm surprised Rams cut Kizer, was considered one of their top young stars ** -- HOOSNICE 09/02/2021 12:30PM. The way he played in preseason, I'm surprised Benkert made through...
Football

I think that’s a judgment call

Based on game flow. But there were a number over the years at UVA that were just poor game management. Like taking a timeout with the offense inside our own one yard line and the play clock running down. I saw the exact same situation several years later at a local high school game. Play clock was running down with the offense inside it’s own 1. Bench was going crazy pointing out the play clock. The head coach just stood there with both arms in the air signaling his offense to do nothing. After the ref threw the flag and called the delay of game penalty, the coach turned around and said, “I’m not taking a timeout to save 6 inches”.
NFL

I think all P5 conference champs should be in

It would make the regular season more important and relevant through out the season for everyone. It would take away a lot of the backslapping backroom deals that hurt college football imo. Leaving things to be solved on the field like the NFL. They have to do that and it's way past time.
Tennis

No question. I just think power on power is tough when playing Sabalenka

Danielle brought her A game tonight, but so did Sabalenka. Great tennis so -- Hoo in W. Africa 09/04/2021 12:09AM. Commentator is impressed by DC's ball-striking. Tonight DC is playing -- Hoo in W. Africa 09/04/2021 12:15AM. Tough matchup it seems to me - Sabalenka has a very similar but...
College Sports

In all honesty, I think this team is regarded low because

Of the unknown, but looking at the transfers and how they performed at their former schools, our team might just surprise people, including us fans. I have some faith for this season, im not a fan of CTT, but I want them do well regardless of the coach. GO HOOS!!!
Basketball

I think he’s an Izzo Special PG

Great college PG, not a high level pick, sticks around for 4 and we wonder why he doesn’t get drafted, makes a team for the summer but ultimately opts to make a ton of money playing overseas.
NFL

Shanahan: It’s probably one of the bigger WR groups that I have ever had

49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the evolution of the Niners receiver room yesterday. In the past three seasons, San Francisco had more nimble and agile receivers. Now, the Niners are turning to body sizes that favor Shanahans’ big slot receiver. Let’s look at...
Football

It's Who Who of HS football - i think it costs 45 $

Good HS football series on Netflix begins today called Titletown -- sacramento hokie 08/27/2021 06:52AM. So a totally subjective ranking of teams that will never play each other. ** -- EDGEMAN 08/27/2021 11:04AM. FWIW some of these national ranked teams do end up playing each other -- VTHokie2000 08/27/2021 12:20PM.
Sports

Lol. & she looks pretty fine for any sideline.

Photo #20, great to see wilford brimley working on the chain crew in the -- squarerootofone 09/09/2021 10:59PM. Photo 15 of 35 might be UNC's best tackle all game-used to be holding ** -- hokiewasp 09/09/2021 10:47PM. If Vicki Vallencourt brings that Alaskan glacier H20 sooner, we're toast. ** --...
College Sports

I can get behind that suggestion.

A lot can be seen there, but probably not a VT football game. ** -- NMB Hokie 09/09/2021 4:33PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

