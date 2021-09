Hello, I'm a new user of VMWare Fusion for MacOS and I downloaded this with the aim of playing a game. So I configured all settings for 3D graphic cards' acceleration (3000 Mo of shared memory) on my Windows 10 x64 virtual machine and I reinstalled VMWare Tools. When I start the game from Steam's platform (which is the first Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut) and I arrive to the game's menu, the game becomes very slow and jerky, and it's impossible to play it.