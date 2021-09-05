If this was first game jitters, it's forgivable

That's why you don't want to be #10 UNC playing on the road under Friday Night Lights in a hostile stadium against a decent team week 1, you want the "scrimmage" (to quote Mack) at home. If the first quarter was horrible because we needed to adjust to game speed, then fine. If every game starts like that, we're a 4-8 team because FBS schools aren't going to typically let you play like garbage without making you pay. We can beat Duke, GT and possibly Illinois playing that way, but nobody else on our schedule unless they gift us the game.