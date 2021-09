Some other team will grab him. He won’t make it through waivers, he is going to be on a roster somewhere. The big challenge is that so few teams keep 3 QBs active weekly now, with 53 man spots at a premium. But I also think that McVay recognizes that if he were to lose his starter for an extended time, Perkins is a far better option to stay afloat than his Weak Florist alternative. We will see.