Imagine they're coached to avoid the Leon Lett play.

They had a chance there at the end, for sure, but I’ll speak about us. We were good. We were really good. They made a lot of changes, too. They came out with the idea that they were going to go after us a little bit. I thought we were really, really good with the ball. I thought, in the first half, we were dangerous. I think, in the second half, we were much better in combination play in and around the final third. If one ball had just gone our way a little bit. Give them a lot of credit – they worked hard and they defended. I can’t say anything but great things about the guys’ effort and their commitment. It was a really high, high level performance today. Their attitude and their mentality and to play the way they did as long as they did was a heck of a performance from that perspective.