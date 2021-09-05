CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bobby Shmurda Tries Fighting Fans After Water Bottle Thrown at Him

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Bobby Shmurda almost came to blows with a fan this weekend — but it wasn’t unprovoked … the guy had an object hurled at him, and then went after the suspected assailant. The recently prison-sprung rapper was caught on video Saturday night at the Made in America Festival in Philly … where he’s said to have made appearances throughout, but stopped short of performing himself that night. He is, however, scheduled to go Sunday.

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Shmurda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Bobby Shmurda Releases First Single In Seven Years

Bobby Shmurda has finally released a new song, his first since being released from prison earlier this year. Shmurda, who was released from Clinton Correctional Facility on February 23, has dropped his first new single as a lead artist in seven years. The track tilted No Time For Sleep is...
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: Bobby Shmurda “No Time For Sleep Freestyle”

Bobby Shmurda makes his official return with his “No Time For Sleep Freestyle”, his first record since his release from prison in February. On the track, the GS9 rapper gets back on his grind and brings the rude awakenings for the opps. Envisioned by Denity, the cinematic video centers Bobby doing his Shmurda dance while he and his armed female bandits pull off a diamond heist.
MusicHipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Singles From Meek Mill + Lil Uzi Vert, Bobby Shmurda, SoFaygo, Anderson .Paak + More

All eyes may be on Drake this weekend, but there’s still plenty of new music to dive into after exploring Certified Lover Boy. To kick off this New Music Friday, Bobby Shmurda released “No Time For Sleep (Freestyle),” his long-awaited first single since being released from prison earlier this summer. Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert also linked up for “Blue Notes 2,” while genre-bending rapper JPEGMAFIA dropped “TRUST!”
MusicPosted by
HipHopWired

Bobby Shmurda Drops New Visuals For “No Time For Sleep”

After months of enjoying his newfound freedom and making up for lost time, OG BK representative, Bobby Shmurda has finally dropped some new material for his starving fans to consume… kinda. In his new freestyle visuals to “No Time For Sleep,” Bobby gets military-minded with it and is strapped down...
Entertainmentxpn.org

Made In America Day Two: Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Bobby Shmurda bring the party to the Parkway

Some midafternoon rain hit Philly and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Sunday, but Bobby Shmurda used it to his advantage. The Miami rapper was playing the Rocky Stage for Made In America‘s second day, and rather than keeping his crowd in the distance, watching the set soggy and frustrated, he brought the show to them. Shmurda came down from the high stage, past the camera crews and security, and went out into the crowd, playing to the people in the front row, getting crowd surfed, and generally breaking down the barrier between fans and performer that big festivals tend to build up.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Says Your Favorite Rapper Doesn’t Eat Because ‘They’re On Drugs’

While Boosie Badazz continues to plot out his third Boosie Bash concert despite Hurricane Ida threatening to hammer Louisiana with heavy rain and potential flooding, the Baton Rouge rapper has already made demands in regards to catering. Instead of feeding those performing at Boosie Bash with a lavish spread, Boosie told his mother Jacquelyn Hatch there was no need.
Celebritiesmyhot995.com

New Music Friday: Drake, Soulja Boy, Anderson .Paak and Bobby Shmurda

Friday was highlighted by the release of the most anticipated album of the year, Drake's Certified Lover Boy, which finally dropped after months of delay. The follow-up to Drake's five-times-platinum 2018 album, Scorpion, includes 21 tracks. The star-studded project features Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Future, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage and many more.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jamie Otis Updates Fans On Nephew, Did He Survive?

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was called to return home over the weekend because of a family emergency. At the time, she shared a photo of them driving home saying they were trying to get there as fast as they could. Her original post was vague from when they first arrived. Now, Tuesday, Jamie is sharing more about her nephew. Did he survive?
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.

Comments / 0

Community Policy