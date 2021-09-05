Bobby Shmurda Tries Fighting Fans After Water Bottle Thrown at Him

Some midafternoon rain hit Philly and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Sunday, but Bobby Shmurda used it to his advantage. The Miami rapper was playing the Rocky Stage for Made In America‘s second day, and rather than keeping his crowd in the distance, watching the set soggy and frustrated, he brought the show to them. Shmurda came down from the high stage, past the camera crews and security, and went out into the crowd, playing to the people in the front row, getting crowd surfed, and generally breaking down the barrier between fans and performer that big festivals tend to build up.