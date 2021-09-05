Bobby Shmurda Tries Fighting Fans After Water Bottle Thrown at Him
Bobby Shmurda almost came to blows with a fan this weekend — but it wasn’t unprovoked … the guy had an object hurled at him, and then went after the suspected assailant. The recently prison-sprung rapper was caught on video Saturday night at the Made in America Festival in Philly … where he’s said to have made appearances throughout, but stopped short of performing himself that night. He is, however, scheduled to go Sunday.www.foxbangor.com
Comments / 0