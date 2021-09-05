CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Manufacturing rep says farmers retain right to make most repairs

York Dispatch Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Aug. 27 “right to repair” articlemisleads readers about farmers’ existing right to repair their equipment. It’s important to understand that tractors and combines owners have the same repair rights as truck and car owners and most equipment repairs can be done by farmers or ranchers themselves. Equipment manufacturers and dealers throughout Pennsylvania empower farmers to choose how their farm equipment will be managed, maintained, and repaired by providing the tools and information needed to safely and correctly diagnose and repair their own equipment.

Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Frye: Seven things that worry farmers most

It’s no secret to anyone leading a farm operation or who knows they’re on deck to be the farm’s next leader: There’s a lot of responsibility on a farm leader’s shoulders. Most farm CEOs have been farming for a long time, maybe even their entire career, and truly want to do the best they can.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Two York Co. manufacturers expand and innovate

Regional industry trade group The Manufacturers' Association recently awarded two York County businesses. As part of its recent 115th Annual Event, Wolfgang Confectioners cq and Trola Industries cq received the Manufacturer of the Year and Innovator of the Year awards, respectively. Two Dauphin County manufacturers also received awards. Trola, which...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Right to repair is crucial for Montana's farmers

Montana farmers and ranchers across this state have been waiting far too long for their elected representatives to secure their right to repair their own agricultural equipment. When a combine breaks down in the field during harvest season, a farmer needs to get it up and running as quickly as possible to avoid wasting precious time and losing money. But as the ag equipment industry has consolidated, and as equipment has grown more technologically complex, farmers and independent repair shops are increasingly blocked from making repairs to machines.
York County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Farmers vs. corporations: Who should have the right to repair equipment?

York County farmer John Marsteller purchased his $250,000 tractor with his own money. But it doesn’t feel like he owns it. Computerized machinery with proprietary components means costly repairs and long wait times for people like Mr. Marsteller. It’s a rude awakening for some farmers after decades of being able to make repairs on their own.
Small BusinessPosted by
Axios

Report: Small manufacturers are the most optimistic

More small businesses in the manufacturing sector expect to see higher sales next quarter, relative to operators in other industries. Driving the news: A National Federation of Independent Business quarterly report released Thursday shows that a net positive 9% of small manufacturers said in July that they expected sales growth in the next 3 months.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

USDA Offers New Insurance Option for Split-Apply Nitrogen

Corn farmers who “split-apply” nitrogen will soon have another option for crop insurance coverage. Starting in the 2022 crop year, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency will offer the Post Application Coverage Endorsement (PACE) in certain states for non-irrigated corn, providing coverage for producers who use this practice that’s considered better for natural resources and saves money for producers. To “split-apply” nitrogen, growers make multiple fertilizer applications during the growing season rather than providing all of the crop’s nitrogen requirements with a single treatment before or during planting.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Farmers urged to share the wealth with landowners, economist says

Booming grain prices like those farmers have experienced in 2021 mean one thing: Prices paid for farmland and cash rents are sure to increase in time for the 2022 crop season. Just as certain, however, is that grain prices will eventually decline. Farmers who locked in high cash rents during the boom times may be stuck with unprofitable leases when the market does fall. It’s one of the pitfalls of cash rent agreements, says Mykel Taylor, the Alfa Endowed Eminent Scholar in agricultural economics at Auburn University.
Franklin County, VAWSLS

USDA makes more relief money available to farmers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – New federal funding will help local farmers recoup money they lost during the pandemic. The United States Department of Agriculture is making another $1 billion available to Virginia farmers impacted by COVID-19. Contract livestock and poultry producers and specialty crop growers can now apply for funding....
Industrymomblogsociety.com

How To Spot On The Most Trusted Solar Panel Manufacturer

With the many solar panel manufacturers around, finding the right one to trust is not the easiest. But needless to say, even how hard it can be, you have to make sure that you will get your solar panel from the most trusted manufacturer or else, you might end up disappointed and broken hearted as you spent your hard-earned money to something that won’t give you the help that you need.
Industrysafetyandhealthmagazine.com

FMCSA again extends regulatory relief for truckers carrying pandemic-related goods

Washington — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is extending its temporary hours-of-service exemptions and other regulatory relief for commercial truck drivers transporting items intended to assist with COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. Announced Aug. 31, the extension of Emergency Declaration 2020-002, initially issued March 13, 2020, and expanded and modified...
Economybostonnews.net

Global To Be The Epicenter Of Auto Parts Manufacturing Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has released a new market study on the auto parts manufacturing market that includes the global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and forecast for 2019–2029. The report on auto parts manufacturing summarizes macroeconomic factors that could assist and influence the growth of the market and forecast factors.
Fontanelle, IACreston News Advertiser

Local farmers say harvest within a month away

The latest drought monitor for Iowa, released Sept. 2, shows that there are no parts of the state remaining in severe drought, but that doesn’t mean farmers haven’t fought Mother Nature tooth and nail during this growing season and the last one. Local experts say that despite all that, high...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Nonprofit Organizationssflcn.com

What is a Personal Grant and How Does it Work

A personal grant is a type of financial aid that you can use to cover educational expenses. They are often awarded based on merit, need, or both. Hopefully, this post will provide you with the necessary knowledge to get started with a grant application. Personal Grants: What Are They?. In...
