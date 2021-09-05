Manufacturing rep says farmers retain right to make most repairs
Your Aug. 27 “right to repair” articlemisleads readers about farmers’ existing right to repair their equipment. It’s important to understand that tractors and combines owners have the same repair rights as truck and car owners and most equipment repairs can be done by farmers or ranchers themselves. Equipment manufacturers and dealers throughout Pennsylvania empower farmers to choose how their farm equipment will be managed, maintained, and repaired by providing the tools and information needed to safely and correctly diagnose and repair their own equipment.www.yorkdispatch.com
